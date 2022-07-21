Avani Institute of Design announces UG programme in BArch for academic year 2022-23

Avani Institute of Design, has announced ‘The Bachelor of Architecture Undergraduate Program (B Arch)’ for academic year 2022 – 23. According to the institution, with the bachelor of architecture programme, Avani Institute aims to expand into an interdisciplinary Art and Design programme exploring new horizons in education, collaborative research and creative thinking.

According to an official statement, the five-year undergraduate program in architecture aims to develop a comprehensive understanding of the concepts and methods for planning and design of buildings, settlements, and habitats that are responsive to the contextual forces derived from the culture, history, and physical attributes of each site.

The institute claims to promote a holistic approach to the design education which seeks to develop well-rounded professionals equipped with technical skill sets to address the rising concerns of the environment.

Avani’s interdisciplinary curriculum aims to empower the graduates with the critical thinking to confidently approach and tackle these concerns, to achieve their creative potential, and become thought leaders in their respective fields, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the institution added that the course is further reinforced by exposure to environmental and social awareness, which it has made an integral part of the academic programme. “In addition to the core subject of architectural design, the undergraduates are exposed to a range of disciplines like history and theory of design, social studies and visual arts, which aim to mould creative intellectuals and responsible citizens, who will confidently tackle the ever-evolving concerns of our built environment,” the statement noted.

Avani Institute claims to have faculty from institutions such as CEPT, SPA, the University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, National Institute of Technology Calicut, University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom), Bartlett School of Architecture (United Kingdom), IAAC (Barcelona, Spain), University of Leuven, University of New South Wales, Delhi University among others.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Delhi Technological University inaugurates two new hostels, to accommodate 1,000 more students