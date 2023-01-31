scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Austrade partners with CII to provide technical vocational education and training programmes

The initiative aims to promote bilateral collaboration between India and Australia in the education and training sectors.

Written by FE Education
Austrade partners with CII to provide technical vocational education and training programmes
The Australia-India Future Skills Initiative is the Australian Government’s flagship programme which aims to support India’s workforce and skills development.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to collaborate on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes. According to an official release, the MoU aims to focus on Australian training standards and delivery in sectors ranging across automotive, allied health, mining, IT, cyber security, renewable energy, logistics, supply chain and water management. Austrade’s Australia-India Future Skills Initiative team in India will execute on these actions with CII, the release said.

The Australia-India Future Skills Initiative is the Australian Government’s flagship programme which aims to support India’s workforce and skills development through partnerships with Australian vocational education, training and skills providers. The initiative aims to promote bilateral collaboration between India and Australia in the education and training sectors.

“The MoU is a great opportunity for our bilateral relationship and India’s workforce development. CII’s strong industry interface will see our skills collaboration go from strength to strength,” Leo Bremanis, Commissioner, Trade and Investment, Austrade, said.

Also Read

Furthermore, Sougata Roy Choudhury, executive director, Skill Development and Livelihood, Industrial Relations, Affirmative Action and Rural Development, CII, said the collaboration will help to bring latest Australia based vocational programmes in India which will enable youth to get quality training and certification. “It is our endeavour to bring such International certifications in India helping youth to find good job opportunities within India and abroad,” he added.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:20 IST