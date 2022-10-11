Augustana University announces MBA programme for Indian students

Augustana University has announced the launch of a master’s in business administration (MBA) programme in India, according to an official statement. As per the statement, the MBA programme emphasises on leadership, sound decision-making, digital transformation, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The MBA programme is designed under two course structures, firstly, a 4+1 year MBA programme which allows students to earn both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in five years, and a two years MBA programme for graduate students.

As an eligibility criteria, undergraduate applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 500 (English part) or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 6.0, and submit an essay to be considered for the scholarship worth $15,000 per year. The scholarship could go up to $25000 with a band 7.0 in IELTS and an average score of at least 75% in classes 10 and 12.

The application deadline for spring enrollment is November 1, 2022 and for fall enrollment is June 1, 2023. The Fall semester is scheduled to begin in mid-August and the Spring semester starts at the beginning of February.

“To meet the demand for talented business leaders, it seemed that the time had arrived to launch our already existing business programme for international students, especially in India,” Ben Iverson, director, International programmes and enrolment, Augustana University, said.

He further added that the idea is to give affordable access to deserving Indian students interested in studying undergraduate programmes across subjects such as business, computer sciences, environmental studies, physics, maths, accounting, psychology, multimedia entrepreneurship, art, or music, among others.

Also Read: AIIMS to revise fee structure for education in line with IITs, IIMs to generate revenue

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn