Attention! These are 20 FAKE universities operating in India – Check UGC’s latest list

UGC rolls out a list of “fake” universities, says they’re not eligible to confer any degree.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Photo: homepage of United Nations University; graphic by Abhishek Mitra

University Grants Commission released a list of “fake”  universities just like they do every year. These universities are termed “fake” by the UGC and this year 20 universities are on the list which are not empowered to give out any degree.

As compared to other states, Delhi has the highest number of “fake” institutions.  

USC Secretary, Manish Joshi has said that these universities are not empowered to hand out any degree. These degrees are being offered contrary to the provisions of UGC Act and such degrees shall neither be recognised nor be valid for higher education or employment purpose, he added.

According to the UGC, there are eight “fake” universities in Delhi: All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment,  Indian Institution of Science and Engineering and ADR-Centric Juridical University.

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homoeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad are the four such institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the UGC, “fake” universities can also be found in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 18:22 IST

