Attention students! UP class 10, 12 Board exams to begin from March 24; Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday released the UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12. The exams for both the classes will be conducted in an offline mode and will begin from March 24. While the Class 10th UP Board exams 2022 will be completed in 12 working days, the Class 12th UP Board exams 2022 will be held over 15 working days. Here are the complete date sheets for both the classes:

Class 10th UP Board Exam Schedule:

Hindi, Elementary Hindi – March 24

Pali, Arabic, Persian, Music (Vocals) – March 25

Home Science – March 26

Drawing, Computer – March 28

Sanskrit, Music (instrument) – March 29

Commerce, Sewing – March 30

Agriculture – March 31

Science – April 4

English new and old course – April 6

Social Science – April 9

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi – April 11

Mathematics – April 12

Class 12th UP Board Exam Schedule:

Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi – March 24

Music (instrument and vocals), Dance – March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi, Accounting (new course) – March 26

Geography, Home Science – March 28

Drawing, Arts, Economics, Commerce, Geography (old course) – March 29

Pali, Arabic, Persian, English new/old course – March 30

Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), History – March 31

Psychology, Education, Biology, Mathematics – April 4

Computer – April 6

Economics, Physics – April 7

Sanskrit – April 9

Chemistry, Sociology – April 11

Civics – April 12

The examination schedule has also been made available on the Board’s official website- https://upmsp.edu.in/. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has informed that a total of 27,81,654 students have registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022. According to UP board, a total of 51,92,689 students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year.