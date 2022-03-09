Attention students! UP class 10, 12 Board exams to begin from March 24; Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday released the UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12. The exams for both the classes will be conducted in an offline mode and will begin from March 24. While the Class 10th UP Board exams 2022 will be completed in 12 working days, the Class 12th UP Board exams 2022 will be held over 15 working days. Here are the complete date sheets for both the classes:
Class 10th UP Board Exam Schedule:
Hindi, Elementary Hindi – March 24
Pali, Arabic, Persian, Music (Vocals) – March 25
Home Science – March 26
Drawing, Computer – March 28
Sanskrit, Music (instrument) – March 29
Commerce, Sewing – March 30
Agriculture – March 31
Science – April 4
English new and old course – April 6
Social Science – April 9
Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi – April 11
Mathematics – April 12
Class 12th UP Board Exam Schedule:
Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi – March 24
Music (instrument and vocals), Dance – March 25
Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi, Accounting (new course) – March 26
Geography, Home Science – March 28
Drawing, Arts, Economics, Commerce, Geography (old course) – March 29
Pali, Arabic, Persian, English new/old course – March 30
Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), History – March 31
Psychology, Education, Biology, Mathematics – April 4
Computer – April 6
Economics, Physics – April 7
Sanskrit – April 9
Chemistry, Sociology – April 11
Civics – April 12
The examination schedule has also been made available on the Board’s official website- https://upmsp.edu.in/. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has informed that a total of 27,81,654 students have registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022. According to UP board, a total of 51,92,689 students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year.