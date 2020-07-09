Attention IIM students! IIM Calcutta to start academic year in online mode; Check date

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March. (Representative image)

IIM Calcutta has announced that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes, the premier institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience,” Director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Anju Seth said. More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said. On-campus activities were suspended throughout the lockdown period, it said.

The previous academic term ended abruptly in March and students went home when the lockdown was announced. Steps were taken to conduct the remaining classes using web conferencing tools, the statement added. The online classes will be conducted through ‘iPearl.ai’, a digital learning platform of a firm, TalentSprint.

“We are delighted that IIM Calcutta has chosen to deploy iPearl.ai, our digital learning platform, which is known for its seamless user experience and real-world like interactions between faculty members and students. “The opportunity to assist IIM Calcutta with digital enablement of their prestigious MBA programme, with almost 100 faculty and more than 1,000 students, is a distinct honour for us. We will strive hard to make this a smooth and rewarding experience for all stakeholders,” TalentSprint CEO and co- founder, Santanu Paul said.