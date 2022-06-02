ATMA 2022 July session: Registration for the exam commence, check details here

ATMA July 2022 Registrations: Dates for the July 2022 Session of the Association of Indian Management Schools have been announced and candidates that are interested in applying can visit the official website for completing the application and registration process. The ATMA Exams are scheduled for July 24, 2022, while the registration process for ATMA 2022 begins with the submission of the ATMA 2022 Registration fee followed by the generation of the Personal Identification Number (PID) and application form.

The notification that is issued on the official website notes that the ATMA 2022 results for exams that were conducted on May 29, 2022, will be announced on June 3, 2022, and candidates can check the official website- atmaaims.com in order to complete the July 2022 session. The last date for application fee payment would be July 16, 2022.

The exams will be conducted via online mode across various exam centres followed by COVID protocols. Also note that the ATMA 2022 July session admit card would be released via online mode by July 21, 2022. Only the candidates that have completed the application process would be eligible to download the admit card on the website by entering the PID and password.

Following are the steps on how to check the ATMA July 2022 registration as well as the application process.