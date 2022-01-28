Atlas SkillTech University’s advisory board chalks out 4-year strategy at first meet

Atlas SkillTech University was launched on August 15, 2021. The founding batch has students from 22 states and 50% are from Maharashtra. The varsity has over 150 faculty members that will double over the next 18 months.

Maharashtra’s Atlas SkillTech University held its first advisory board meeting on January 26, where the members discussed the vision, scale and ambition for the institution in the next four years.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh has been named the chairman of the advisory board. Other members include Indu Shahani (founding president of Atlas), Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar (upGrad founders), Ram Raghavan (MD of Colgate-Palmolive India), Keshav Murugesh (group CEO of WNS Global Services), Karan Singh (Bain), Vivek Pandit (McKinsey), Jamil Khatri, Anant Goenka (CEAT), Anjali Bansal (Avaana), Aryaman Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sanjay Gurbaxani (Mondelez), Prof Russ Winer (NYU-Stern), Prof Tim Marshall (RMIT) and Carol Kim (Parsons).

The university said it aims to impart experiential learning in five critical and future-ready verticals: design & creativity, digital content & gamification, media & communication, digital technology & data, management & entrepreneurship.

“Our vision is to get the varsity in the top 5 universities in the country and as a centre for global excellence. We are committed to upskilling our young adults for the careers of tomorrow as India heads into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where innovation and creativity, not labour arbitrage, will be at the core,” Screwvala said.

Atlas SkillTech University was launched on August 15, 2021. The founding batch has students from 22 states and 50% are from Maharashtra. The varsity has over 150 faculty members that will double over the next 18 months.

UpGrad said it has committed Rs 150 crore in the first phase to build Atlas SkillTech University — a not-for-profit — and will continue to support its growth.