Atishi, mayor Shelly Oberoi holds meeting with MCD school’s contractual teachers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government stands in solidarity with MCD contractual teachers and that their contracts will be renewed very soon, according to Atishi, education minister, Delhi. Atishi and Shelly Oberoi, Mayor, Delhi, met with the contractual teachers from MCD schools and addressed their concerns. They assured the teachers of streamlining the process of renewing their contracts. “Empowering government school teachers and providing them with improved working conditions has always been the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We stand in solidarity with MCD contractual teachers and are working towards resolving all their issues pertaining to contract renewal,” Atishi said.

The minister emphasised the need to provide a better working environment for teachers in government schools and said, “Before 2015, the renewal of guest teachers’ contracts was a major issue in Delhi government schools, but since the AAP government came to power in Delhi, the contracts of contractual teachers are automatically renewed, without any applications.”

Providing a better working environment to teachers in government schools is the need of the hour, Atishi claimed. “Before 2015 the renewal of guest teachers’ contracts was a major issue in Delhi government schools, but since the AAP government came to power in Delhi, the contracts of contractual teachers are automatically renewed, without any applications,” the minister claimed.

“As the AAP is also in power in the MCD, education will continue to be our priority in the MCD as well,” Oberoi said. Due to delays in the Standing Committee elections, there had been a delay in the process of the contract renewal. “We are trying our best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible,” Oberoi added.

With inputs from PTI.