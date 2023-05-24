Atishi launches a unique summer camp for Delhi govt school students.

Atishi, education minister, has officially launched a unique summer camp for students for Delhi government schools. The camp, hosted at the Indraprastha Institute of Technology in Delhi, will run until June 18. The annual camp has been organised by the institute since 2016 and attracts children from nearby schools under the Delhi government’s purview. This year, approximately 250 students from schools near Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, and other areas are participating, according to an official statement.

Running from May 23 to June 18, the special summer camp for Delhi government school students promises an exciting journey. “From day one, this camp will be a source of continuous learning for the students. They will have the opportunity to acquire new knowledge daily, learn the importance of teamwork, and develop mutual respect. The skills they acquire here will enable them to face the challenges of everyday life with confidence and utilise their abilities for self-improvement,” Atishi, said.

Furthermore, the camp aims to help children understand that education is not limited to the classroom and textbooks alone, allowing them to explore the world outside and learn new things. “IIIT Delhi has not only focused on enhancing the children’s skills but has also provided guidance regarding their career paths through this camp,” the minister said. Activities at the special summer camp include upskilling in various subjects such as science, mathematics, entrepreneurship, life skills, professional development, and communication. Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as theatre, arts and crafts, marketing and more, she added.

With inputs from PTI.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn