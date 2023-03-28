Atishi inspects newly constructed Delhi govt school, says 'Looks like MNC building’.

Education minister of Delhi, Atishi has inspected a newly constructed city government’s four-storey school with 127 classrooms and other world-class facilities in Badli, according to an official statement. She assured the parents that finances will never become a barrier in the way of quality education for their children. Atishi inspected another state-of-the-art government school, the statement mentioned.

The newly built four-story school in Libaspur village of Badli is as impressive as a multinational company’s grand building. It boasts 127 classrooms, eight laboratories, two libraries, an MP Hall that can accommodate up to 250 students, and more, as per the statement. Additionally, there are plans to construct an indoor sports complex within the school premises, it added.

While inspecting the school with representatives from the PWD and the education department, it was stated by the officials that the construction of the school would be completed within a period of two to three weeks. “This newly constructed school of the Delhi government in Libaspur village of Badli is like a building of a multinational company (MNC). This magnificent state-of-the-art school is the result of the government’s priority and dedication towards education,” Atishi said.

Furthermore, due to Kejriwal’s prioritisation of education, impressive government schools are being built in rural areas of Delhi. These schools aim to offer first-rate education to children from every societal stratum, irrespective of their financial circumstances, she claimed. “The government, with its state-of-the-art schools, has given the assurance to parents that finances will never become a barrier in the way of quality education,” she added.