Athena Education sets admissions record with over 700 acceptances to global universities.

Athena Education, a admissions consulting firm has accomplished the feat of securing 2,700 acceptances to some of the world’s most prestigious institutions. Their students have been accepted to 10 Ivy League schools, in addition to Stanford University (3 admits), Caltech (1 admit), and 25 other top 20 universities, including the University of Chicago (3), Duke (5), Carnegie Mellon University (2), and Johns Hopkins University (3), according to an official release.

Applications to foreign universities are. In 2022-23, the University of California received 245,768 applications. With these numbers, acceptance rates have declined—Stanford’s has fallen from 5.19% to 3.95% and students need to work harder to stand out in elite universities, the release mentioned.

“Our personal mentorship programme for 9th-12th graders includes extracurricular profile development, college application guidance, and essential life-skill building. Athena is a one-stop source, complete with subject matter experts, an in-house research program, and a robotics lab. With our experiential learning approach, we have helped over 500 students make their dreams a reality,” Poshak Agrawal, co-founder Athena Education, said.

As of 2023, an international scholar (non-US) working with Athena is six times more likely to gain acceptance to universities in the US. The platform claims that 90% of our students gained acceptance into at least one college of their choice, and over half got into the top 30 universities in the US and UK, the release noted.

