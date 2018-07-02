At XLRI, AICTE’s marg darshan for aspiring institutes

AICTE’s initiates Marg Darshan, or mentorship,for faculties

Last week, XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, organised a session with Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, on the future of higher education. Addressing it, Prof Sahasrabudhe said, “Education should be output-based, not input-based … academic curriculum alone is not enough.” He noted that managers should look beyond business and profit. “They should be imbibed with moral and ethical values … an ethics course should be compulsory,” he said. He also highlighted upon AICTE’s initiative Marg Darshan, or mentorship, wherein faculty from institutes struggling to achieve standards of excellence are invited to the cream institutes to observe their teaching policies and methodology, and implement the same in their institutes. “This practice of competition and collaboration can help in expanding the quality of education beyond the 100 best B-schools,” he said.