At NIT Tiruchirappalli 50% of students belong to the state, rest come from outside, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, has 50% students from the state while the rest come from outside.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of LOGOS Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirapalli, the minister said that the institute is among the oldest in the country. ” It has not only produced engineers, but also created visionary leaders,” he added.

The minister further appealed to the students of NIT to take the Tamil language as an elective course during their study.

“Tamil will be the master of a great language which is the oldest language of the civilisation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced in Kasi Tamil Sangamam,” he said.

Pradhan future added that NIT, not only, will produce scientists, technocrats, and engineers, but also create global citizens which is the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

With inputs from ANI