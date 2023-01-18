At IIT Bombay, students from Afghanistan wait for clarity on admission status

In 2021, a total of 10 Afghan students enrolled in various Master Degree Programmes at The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Out of which, only one student was able to travel to India to take offline classes. Other students were waiting for clarity.

Last year, due to the crisis in the home country, the Institute had opened the campus for students from Afganistan, even as it remained closed for other students due to Pandemic.’

Some students started their course online in 2021. However, after the pandemic, the institute completely shifted to the offline mode. As per the information provided by the institute to Indian Express, Afghan students were not able to travel to India and join the offline classes. Some of them have had to cancel their admissions.

A student who is currently in Afghanistan, said ‘he has received an email from the institute about the cancellation of his admission’, reported IE. He further said, ‘ I am clear about the content used in the email as it mentioned my failure in the course. I am not getting the visa to travel to India. Online classes are not useful not only because of its nature, but also because of connectivity issues in my country. After the institute went back to the offline mode, there is no online learning, he added.

He further said, ‘I requested the administration to extend his admission on humanitarian grounds so that he can pursue his dream to study at IIT Bombay.

According to the report published by the Indian Express, the Institute is reviewing the admissions with a compassionate view, considering the crisis. The dean refused to comment on any particular candidate’s grades or academic performance. He said, ‘online classes are not possible anymore. Most of the students have canceled their course. It is possible only in extraordinary situations such as medical conditions. A semester break or year’s break is allowed which can be extended in case of extraordinary conditions, he added.

The decision about the other nine students will be taken in due course of time, Dean added, reported IE.