At crossroads in search of cryptic clues

Vijay Ekbote and Harshul Sagar of The Mother’s International School won the Delhi City Round of the contest. (IE photo)

By Bidita Sen

What is the need of a thesaurus when you have Google on a smartphone in the hands of a Class-IX or X student? That’s the general perception among students, parents and, to their utter dismay, even teachers. In such technology-fed times, promoting a contest of crossword to invigorate young but crippled brains’ innate capabilities and help them build a thesaurus in the mind is a challenge.

But the challenge was rather an exciting one at the launch of the seventh edition of the national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest, 2019, held at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Auditorium in New Delhi on Friday.

Four NCR rounds were held as part of the launch. Vijay Ekbote and Harshul Sagar of The Mother’s International School won the Delhi City Round of the contest. While the Noida City Round was won by Aryan Yadav and Md Kaif of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Joy Chopra and Mukul Jain of Amity International School, Sector 6, won the Ghaziabad City Round.

The winning school teams will get a chance to pit their wits against winners from cities across the country at the Grand Finale to be held in the capital. The two-stage contest is open to students of Classes IX-X of schools affiliated to recognised boards in the country.