Assam to reopen schools, colleges from this date; check out new SOPs

Assam government on Saturday decided to reopen schools and colleges from November 2nd next month. The decision was announced by the state’s Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter. The minister said that all educational institutes in the state must follow the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. Assam has joined the list of states that have agreed to reopen the schools, colleges, and other educational setups for physical classes. November’s total reopening of the schools in Assam comes after the partial beginning of physical classes in September. At that time, students from class 9 to class 12 were allowed to attend the classes on a voluntary basis. Not just schools, the hostels attached to the colleges, etc will also be reopened.

According to the new protocols shared by Sarma on the micro-blogging site, the schools will reopen for the students from class 6 to class 12 only. This means that children in the primary section will continue with the online medium. Schools have been directed to follow a phased timetable so that there are minimum chances of over-crowding. The new SOPs suggest that the classes will be conducted in state schools in a 3-day set. This means that some students will attend schools on a pre-decided 3-day schedule while others will attend a different roaster.

???? All Educational Institutions in #Assam will re-open from Nov 2, 2020. All protocols on health, safety & hygiene for #COVID as prescribed by @MoHFW_INDIA to be followed at Elementary & Secondary as well as Higher Education levels, in attachment ????#AssamEduCare @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/BQ1lzweJnU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2020

According to the order issued by the state government, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, students of class, 6, 7, 9, and 12 will attend schools. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, students of class 8, 10, and 11 will attend their respective schools. On a particular day, classes will be held in two batches. The first set will attend the classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second set will attend the schools from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The most important point for students as well as parents is that attendance has not been made compulsory. So, in case a student or her/his parents decide not to attend schools but continue with online classes, it won’t affect the child’s attendance. Covid protocols such as face coverings, regular sanitization of the classrooms, etc will be enforced strictly. Apart from Assam, states such as Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana have already reopened the schools. However, states such as Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Karnataka have decided not to open the schools due to a rise in corona cases.