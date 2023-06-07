Assam to discontinue grade 10th board exams from next year, says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will not conduct grade 10th (HSLC) board exams from next academic year, Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister, Assam, stated. Henceforth, the madhyamik level exams will be conducted as a class examination, according to an official statement.

The officials have made the decision to skip board exams for grade 10th due to their belief that these exams will no longer hold significant importance, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). Additionally, the minister announced the forthcoming merger of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the SEBA.

In May of this year, SEBA declared the results for grade 10th. A total of 94,913 candidates secured the first division, with 46,431 being boys and 48,482 being girls. Additionally, 148,573 students achieved the second division, comprising 71,060 boys and 77,513 girls. Furthermore, 58,394 students received the third division, consisting of 25,033 boys and 33,361 girls.

Out of the 415,324 students who appeared for the grade 10th exams, 301,880 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 72.69% as recorded by the board.

