Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be declared on June 7

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced the date and time for declaring the HSLC or class 10 results. Students can check their scores post the announcement of results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

The result will be declared on June 7th. The class 10 exams or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) was conducted from March 15 till March 31, 2022, while the practicals will be held between March 4th to 5th, 2022.

The exams took place in two sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Students were provided 10 minutes of reading time. The morning session began at 8:50 am and went on till 9 am, while the afternoon session started at 1:20 pm till 1:30 pm. The duration of the modern Indian language exams was two hours which stood for 50 marks, while the elective language exams were for three hours.

In 2021, no position holder was declared as the board had cancelled the exams due to the pandemic. The HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations results of 2021 were declared by SEBA as per the evaluation method suggested by the government committee.