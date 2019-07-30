Assam SEBA HSLC compartmental exam result declared; here’s how to check

The SEBA HSLC examinations were held between February 14, 2019 and March 6, 2019.

Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2019: The Class 10th boards compartment examination results of the Assam Board of Secondary Education were declared on Tuesday morning. The students for appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC examinations were held between February 14, 2019 and March 6, 2019.

The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) main examinations were released on May 15, 2019. Students who failed in a subject were required to appear for the compartment examination.

SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2019: Here’s how to check results

– Visit the Assam board’s official website, results.sebaonline.org

– Click on the ‘download result’ link flashing on the homepage

– Log in by entering your roll number and registration number

– Click on submit

– Your result will appear on the screen

– Take a print out for future references

Students can also get their result using the board’s official mobile app. The app is titled ‘SEBA Results 2019′ and is available on the Google Play Store. Using the app, students can check and download their results.

Students can also receive their results through SMS. Follow these steps to check your Assam Board Class 10 compartment exam results on the phone:

– BSNL users will have to sms SEBA18 followed by a space and then their roll number to 57766

– Idea/Jio/Vodafone users will have to send AS10 followed by a space and their roll number to 58888111

– Airtel users can also get their result by sending an SMS to 5207011 with the format AS10 give space type roll number.

Nearly 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Class 10th board examinations held in February-March this year. The overall pass percentage in the SEBA HSLC result this year was 60.23 per cent. 48,599 of the students secured the first division, while 71,020 candidates got the second division and 82,889 secured the third division. Meghashree Bora topped the exam securing 594 marks.