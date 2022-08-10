Assam Rifles starts coaching centre to prepare Nagaland students for NEET, JEE

Indian army branch, Assam Rifles has set up a residential centre in Nagaland to coach students belonging to the underprivileged section of society of the North-eastern state for examinations like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The centre named Late Captain N Kenguruse Centre of Excellence and Wellness was inaugurated by Lt General P C Nair, Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR), at Chieswema in Kohima district.

According to the official statement, the project was initiated by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, North, in collaboration with a private bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Corporation (NIEDO), a public charitable trust.

The Assam Rifles said the project has been conceptualized as a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections of Nagaland for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE, all-India entrance tests for medical and engineering courses respectively.

“This project will not only fulfill the drive of immensely talented youths of Nagaland but will also usher in prosperity and happiness in the society and the state,” Lt General P C Nair said. He further added that Nagaland has had certain impediments in terms of higher education due to its remoteness and societal challenges evolving out of insurgency and those hindrances have prevented students from realising their aspirations and true potential. The project would be able to bridge this gap and provide students with an opportunity to achieve their dreams and contribute positively to society, the state and the nation, Lt General Nair noted.

Further, Lt General Nair said that the mentoring will provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming to the selected students to help them in becoming productive human resource for the nation.

