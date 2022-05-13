Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and NIEDO join hands to establish Centre of Excellence in Nagaland

Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence and Wellness, to secure a better future for the youth of Nagaland.

The programme would mentor and guide children and aid their future growth story as well as provide value-based education including soft skills training, critical life competencies, leadership training, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development, and end to end grooming to aid them in becoming a productive human resource for the nation

According Lt Col Sumit K Sharma, public relations officer, Defence, the MoU was signed by inspector general of Assam Rifles (North) under the aegis of Director General of Assam Rifles with corporate partner Axis Bank and training partner NIEDO at the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Kohima.

“The center named ‘Late Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness’ will be located at Chieswema in the outskirts of Kohima,” he said.

The project has been conceptualised as a year-long fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections of Nagaland to prepare them for competitive examinations. It is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 30 students by the first week of July 2022.

With inputs from PTI.

