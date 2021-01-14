Assam PAT 2021: Exam dates of Assam Polytechnic Admission Test announced — check details

The last date for submitting applications for Assam PAT 2021 is June 30.

Assam PAT 2021 Dates: Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has released the dates of Assam Polytechnic Admission Test or Assam PAT 2021. The exams are scheduled to be held in two phases on July 18 and 25. According to the information shared by the DET, the application process for the PAT 2021 exams will begin on May 20. The last date for submitting applications will be June 30.

Officials said that the PAT 2021 exams will be held in pen-and-paper or offline format. It will be mandatory to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and candidates without masks will not be allowed inside the exam centres. Candidates will also have to carry hand sanitizers, else they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Once the registration process is over, DTE will release the admit card. It will be made available on the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. Exam centres of all the candidates will be mentioned on their admit card or the hall ticket.

Interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for PAT 2021 exams:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the DTE.

Step 2: Click on the option ‘apply’ to being the process.

Step 3: Fill in the required details on the application form

Step 4: Upload the scanned signature and your passport size photo.

Step 5: Check all the details and then click submit to save the application form.

Once you click on the ‘submit’ button, an automated unique application number will be generated. This number will be active as long as the admission process will continue. After submitting the number, candidates will have to complete the payment – which can be done via both online as well as offline mode. Once done, the payment status will be updated within seven days. Candidates can check the status by using login credentials.