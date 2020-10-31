  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam introduces transgender category in civil services exam application form

October 31, 2020 12:00 AM

The Commission had issued an addendum on September 15 to earlier notice, to include transgender in the gender category for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examinations 2020.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has introduced ‘transgender’ as an option in the gender category in the state civil and allied services examination application form and has received 42 applications in this category, an official said on Friday. The Commission had issued an addendum on September 15 to earlier notice, to include transgender, for the first time, in the gender category for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examinations 2020, APSC Chairman Pallav Bhattacharya said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already introduced the option in its recruitment process, and the APSC is probably the first state commission to do so, an official said. “We have received 42 applications in this category for recruitment to the posts of Assam Civil Services junior grade and other allied services,” Bhattacharya said.

Considering the social and economic status of the community in the state, applications by 42 transgenders is very good news, said Vice-Chairperson of the Assam State Transgender Welfare Board, Swati Bidhan Baruah. Altogether 83,251 applicants have submitted forms till the last day of submission on October 25. The APSC has also introduced online submission of forms this year.

