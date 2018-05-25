Assam HSLC results 2018 out today: How to check Assam Board 10th results at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC results 2018 will be declared on May 25. (Source: official website)

Assam HSLC results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is likely to declare Assam HSLC or Assam Board 10th results on May 25 at around 9 AM on its official website – sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC results 2018 will also be available on indiaresults.com, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in and examresults.net. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am.

Over 3 lakh students had appeared for Assam HSLC examinations that were conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018 at various centres across the state of Assam. The Assam board will declare the results of class 12 examinations on May 31 at 11 am.

This year the board had taken strict measures to ensure that no cheating takes place during the examination. It had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

How to check Assam HSLC results 2018:

1. Go to the official website of Assam Board – sebaonline.org.

2. Look for the link that says – Assam HSLC results 2018.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future use.

Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

About Secondary Education Board of Assam or SEBA:

Popularly known as SEBA, the Secondary Education Board of Assam is the primary custodian of high school level education in the state. The SEBA looks after the development, promotion, monitoring and expansion of high school education in the state for students’ up to class 10. The board also organises the annual Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam every year in the month of February – March.