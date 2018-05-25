Assam HSLC result 2018 LIVE: SEBA to declare 10th result today at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/ AHM 10th results on May 25, Friday. The scores will be available on the official website, sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/ AHM 10th results on May 25, Friday. The scores will be available on the official website, sebaonline.org. The students who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their result from 9 am onwards. Besides the official website, the candidates will also be able to access their results from the third party websites, such as, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, among others.

Once the results are released, the students will be able to collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am. This year, over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018 at various centres across the state of Assam. Meanwhile, the results for class 12 Assam board examinations will be declared on May 31 at 11 am.

Here are Assam HSLC result 2018 LIVE updates:

Name of the exam: Assam Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam

Name of the board: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)

Date of the exam: February 16, 2018, onwards

Date of the result: May 25, 2018

Time of the result: 9 am

Official website: sebaonline.org

Other websites: results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in

This year, the Assam Board was very vigilant and took various strict measures to prevent cheating during the examination hours. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on to the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: sebaonline.org

Step 2) Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018

Step 3) Enter your SEBA Class 10 examination roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) View and download your result

Step 6) Take the print of the score for the future purpose