Assam HSLC result 2018 date and time confirmed: All you need to know

Assam HSLC result 2018 date and time: The results will be available on board’s official website- sebaonline.org. (SEBA Website)

Assam HSLC result 2018 date and time: The Board of Secondary education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC/AHM results on May 25. The results will be available on board’s official website- sebaonline.org at around 9 AM. The board will make the hard copy of Mark Sheets and Pass Certificate available in all examination centres across the state from 11:00 am. The High School Leaving Certificate examination or class 10 examination was conducted from February 16 to March 10. This year board allotted around 850 centres for the class 10 and 12 exams. CCTVs were also installed in all the examination centres to prevent cheating. This year, over 3 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 examinations just like the previous year.

Assam HSLC result 2018 date:

The Board of Secondary education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC results on May 25. Last year, the results were declared on May 30.

Assam HSLC result 2018 time:

The HSLC results will be declared at 9.00 am on May 25 on board’s website.

Assam HSLC result 2018 website:

The class 10 results can be downloaded from board’s website- sebaonline.org and results.sebaonline.org. The results will also be announced on some non-official websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Assam HSLC result 2018: How to check the result

1. Click on the link website link–results.sebaonline.org

2. Click on the class 10 result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About Board of Secondary education, Assam or SEBA

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam was established on March 14, 1962. The board was established through the Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 which was passed to establish the Board of Secondary Education. The act came into force from January 29, 1962. The SEBA looks after the development, promotion, monitoring and expansion of high school education in the state for students’ up to class 10. The board also organises the annual Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam every year in the month of February – March.