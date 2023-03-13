Assam HSLC Exam 2023: SEBA cancels THIS exam for Class 10, Here’s why

The Board of Secondary Education(SEBA), Assam has cancelled the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) scheduled to be held today.

SEBA in a late-night statement said, “This is for information to all concerned that, the news is telecast in a section of media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13h March 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media.

The board further said that it has decided to call off the examination as the news about the leak could create confusion among the candidates. The examination for the General Science was scheduled to be held on March 13.

According to Ranoj Pegu, the education minister of the state, a case has been filed regarding the leak. The CID has also been ordered to look into the matter.

The state’s secondary education board, which was informed about the leak, decided to call off the examination. The next date for the examination would be announced soon.

He also stated that there is no question of teachers’ involvement in the leak. The documents were reportedly kept at the police stations and then taken to the examination centres on the scheduled day. A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said.