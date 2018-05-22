Assam HSLC Class 10th Result to be declared at sebaonline.org; date, time details here

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result: The results for class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be declared by Board of Secondary Education Assam Or SEBA on the official website sebaonline.org. (Website)

The results for class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be declared by Board of Secondary Education Assam Or SEBA on the official website sebaonline.org. The scores are likely to be announced in on May 25, at 9 am on the official website itself. The HSLC exams were conducted by SEBA from earlier this year February 16 for which the results are due for the last week of the month of May. Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for their HSLC examination this year will be able to access their results on Friday. Here are the details on Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018 the students are eagerly waiting for:

Name of the exam: Assam Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam

Name of the board: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)

Date of the exam: February 16, 2018 onwards

Date of the result: May 25, 2018

Time of the result: 9 am

Official website: sebaonline.org

Other websites: examresults.net, jagranjosh.com, exametc.com, assamonline.in, assam.shiksha, knowyourresult.com.

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2018: How to check

The Assam SEBA 10th Result 2018 will be published on the official website. Once released, the students can check them by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Log on to the official results website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) results: sebaonline.org

Step 2) Click on the result link for HSLC Result 2018

Step 3) Enter your SEBA Class 10 examination roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) View and download your result

Step 6) Take the print of the score for the future purpose

Around 3,56,707 students this year had registered for the examination at various centers across the state of Assam. Once the result declared, the students can then collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am onwards.

All the best!