Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023 Out: SEBA announces Class 10 results; Overall pass percentage 72.69 per cent

SEBA Assam Hslc Result 2023 Declared: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the results of Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board examination. The results have been released on the official websites of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

How many students passed the SEBA HSLC exam 2023?

This year, a total of 3,01,880 students out of 4,15,324 have successfully passed the exam. Of these, 94912 students have passed in the First division while 148573 and 58394 students have passed the class 10 exam in the Second and Third division respectively.

List of toppers in Assam Board Class 10 result:-

Hridam Thakuria has topped the Assam board Class 10 exam 2023. A total of four students have secured second positions – Ishrat Fariha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupom Konwar. Three students – Nilufer Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya have achieved third position in the board exam.

What is the pass percentage in SEBA HSLC exam 2023?

In 2023, the Assam Class 10 pass percentage has improved from previous year. It recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.69 per cent.

List of other websites:-

The students can download their marksheet from the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. In addition to this, the students can also get their results by visiting – resultsassam.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, assam.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamresult.in, vidyavision.com.

The students can also download the results from the mobile app – SEBA results.

How to download Assam Class 10 marksheet 2023:-

The students have to visit the official web portal of SEBA. They can also visit any other above mentioned website.

After visiting the home page, one needs to click on the Results section.

Now, enter your relevant details such as roll and number in the space provided.

A new page will appear on the screen.

View the result and download the soft copy of the same.

Take a print out of the Class 10 result for the future reference.

How to get Assam Class 10 original marksheet?

The Class 10 students can collect their original marksheet from respective schools. For this, the individuals need to contact the school authorities.

Schedule of Assam Class 10 examination 2023:-

The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 03, 2023 to March 20, 2023. It was held in two shifts – Morning and Evening. The morning shift exams took place from 9 am to 12 noon while the exams in the evening shift started at 01:30 pm till 04:30 pm.