Assam HS Result 2023: Class 12th results are out at resultsassam.nic.in; Know how to download marksheet

Assam HS Result 2023 Declared: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC declared the results of Class 12th on June 6, 2023. The Higher Secondary students can check their scores at the official website – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for the students of Science stream stands at 84.96 per cent while that of Arts and Commerce stream stands at 7.12 per cent and 79.57 per cent, respectively. The pass percentage for Vocational stream stands at 85.61 per cent.

If in case the site hangs up or there is an internet problem, students are advised to keep calm and go for the SMS route to check their results.

To check the results via SMS, the students will first have to open the messaging app and create a new message. Then type ASSAM12 in the message body followed by the roll number and send the text to the number – 56263. After a few minutes, you will receive Assam Higher Secondary Result 2023 on your mobile via SMS.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to download marksheet