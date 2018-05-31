Assam HS Result 2018 LIVE: AHSEC 12th result out today at ahsec.nic.in

Assam 12th HS Result 2018 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare Assam HS result 2018 or AHSEC result 2018 or Assam 12th result 2018 on May 31 at 9:30 AM on the official website- ahsec.nic.in.

Assam 12th HS Result 2018 LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare Assam HS result 2018 or AHSEC result 2018 or Assam 12th result 2018 on May 31 at 9:30 AM on the official website- ahsec.nic.in. Students can also check the result on sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. AHSEC is likely to announce the results of all the three streams- arts, science and commerce tomorrow. In case the website is slow; candidates can also refer to third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

READ ALSO| AHSEC HS Result 2018 out today

The confirmation on the Assam HS results 2018 to be declared is on the website that says “HS Final Year Exam Results 2018 will be Available on 31/05/2018.” However, the students are advised to keep a constant tab on the website for any update or notification about the result declaration. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the Assam 12th HS Examination 2018 between 23rd February to 22nd March.

Here are Assam 12th HS Result 2018 LIVE updates-

7:45 AM: Assam HS result 2018 is expected to be announced at 9:30 AM today on the official website- ahsec.nic.in.

7:40 AM: The wait for Assam Board 12th students will be over today as the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare Assam HS result 2018 or AHSEC result 2018 or Assam 12th result 2018 today.

Assam 12th HS Result 2018: How to check-

Step 1) Log on to the official results website of the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the result link for class 12th Result.

Step 3) Enter the roll number and other details in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit.

Step 5) View and download your result.

Step 6) Take the print of the score for the future purpose.

Assam 12th HS Result 2018: How to check via SMS-

To check ASSAM AHSEC 12TH Result 2018 :

SMS – ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

2017 STATISTICS-

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had conducted the Assam HS Final or Assam Class 12 Examination from 20 February 2017 to 20 March 2017. The results were declared on May 30. Around 2,50,000 students had given the exam in 2017. The pass percentage in Arts was 73.16%, Commerce- 82.72% and Science- 86.24%.

About Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC-

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established on 1st of June, 1984 to Regulate, Supervise and Develop the System of Higher Secondary Education ( + 2 stage ) in the State of Assam. This Board is popularly known as AHSEC.