Assam HS Result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and where to check AHSEC result at ahsec.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2018 date and time: The results of class 12 will be declared on board’s official website- ahsec.nic.in. (AHSEC Website)

Assam HS Result 2018 date and time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare Assam HS result 2018 on May 31 at its official website – ahsec.nic.in. The students will also be able to check AHSEC HS result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The board conducted the higher secondary examination from February 23 to March 23. Last year, the Assam board class 12th results were announced on May 30. In 2017, around 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HS examination of which 1,94,069 students appeared in Arts stream, 17,894 appeared in commerce stream and 37,350 in science stream. This year Assam board took strict measures to ensure no cheating during exams. It installed CCTVs in the examination halls to prevent cheating. It also termed some centres as ‘sensitive’ and special arrangements to conduct the examination.

AHSEC 12th result 2018 date:

The AHSEC will announce the results of class 12 on May 31 whereas last year, results were announced on May 30.

AHSEC 12th result 2018 time:

The AHSEC class 12 results will be announced at 9:30 AM on May 31.

AHSEC 12th result 2018 website:

The results of class 12 will be declared on board’s official website- ahsec.nic.in. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

AHSEC 12th result 2018: How to check

1. Click on the website link-ahsec.nic.in

2. Click on HS result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name, date of birth etc.

5. Download or print your result

About AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) was established in 1984. The Council was established to develop, regulate and supervise the Higher Secondary Education system in the state. The board not only conducts Higher Secondary examinations but also prescribe syllabus and courses for the examination. The Council can recognize the schools and can also take back the recognition as well. The AHSEC also has the right to award scholarships and prizes. It prescribes necessary qualifications for teachers in Higher Secondary Schools.