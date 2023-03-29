Assam govt to open more Sainik schools in state, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, has announced that the state government has taken a decision to establish more Sainik Schools in order to promote a dynamic ecosystem that can attract the most talented individuals to join the Armed Forces, according to an official statement. This initiative has been launched with the intention of providing the necessary training, education and support to students who aspire to join the military and serve their country, the statement mentioned.

By setting up more Sainik Schools in the state, the Assam government is aiming to create a conducive environment that can foster the growth of a new generation of talented and dedicated individuals who can serve the country with distinction, as per the statement.

The chief minister held a review meeting in Guwahati with state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials to discuss various issues related to education in the state. The objective of the meeting was to evaluate the progress of ongoing educational programmes and initiatives, as well as to devise strategies to address any challenges or obstacles that may have arisen, the statement said.

Furthermore, during the meeting, several important issues were discussed, including the operationalisation of Adarsh Vidyalayas, establishment of more B. Ed colleges and teaching posts. Lastly, the participants also discussed the issue of special quotas in professional colleges for six communities, the statement mentioned.