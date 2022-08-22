Assam govt suspend mobile internet services in 25 districts to prevent malpractices in exam

The Assam government on Sunday suspended mobile internet services across 25 districts for four hours to prevent possible malpractices in the written examinations for Grade-IV posts in its various departments.

According to an official statement, besides prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were promulgated in the districts where the examinations were on.

The statement said that the principal of Cachar College in Silchar was detained by the police for alleged gross negligence of duty in conducting the examination. The police said the deputy commissioner of Cachar district had filed an FIR at the Silchar Police Station against the principal, Siddhartha Sankar Nath, after visiting the institution.

As per the statement, the DC claimed that the principal had failed to conduct the examination as per the guidelines issued for the purpose. Nath was detained on basis of the complaint, police said.

Furthermore, senior officials of private telecom operators Airtel and Jio said that internet services were suspended in 25 districts for four hours as per directions of the Assam government.

“Dear customers, as per government directive, mobile internet services are being temporarily stopped in your area between 10 am to 12 pm and between 2 pm to 4 pm,” read an Airtel SMS to its subscribers. Similar messages were sent by other operators to their customers across the state.

On August 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said internet services would be suspended during the examination hours to avoid possible malpractices during the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, more than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts, with the examinations scheduled for August 21 and 28, and September 11. While the Grade-IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, tests for Grade-III posts will be held on the other two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: JNU planning to set up centre to study 1947 partition, says VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn