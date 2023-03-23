Assam govt plans to create 819 teachers’ posts for schools in tea garden areas

The Assam government decided to establish 819 teaching positions in schools located in the tea garden regions of the state. Under the leadership of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the decision was made during a state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati, according to an official statement. “The cabinet has decided to create two posts of teachers in every tea garden-managed LP school, three teachers in every ME school and six teachers in one High school. The existing teachers of the schools will be there. To streamline the process of land settlement in municipal areas, the Deputy Commissioners will be the delegated power for settlement of land in favour of PMAY-U beneficiaries, fixation of quantum of land for settlement and rationalization of premium rates,” the minister said.

Furthermore, the Assam cabinet has approved the raising of a RIDF loan of Rs 441.86 crore from NABARD for rural infrastructure projects – 24 rural road-cum-embankments in 17 districts, 66 minor irrigation projects in 29 districts, 100 tea garden school construction in 20 districts and the fund will result in expeditious completion of the projects and significantly improve infrastructure in rural areas of the state, according to the statement.