Assam govt planning to teach in Assamese and English in schools

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam stated that his government is planning to introduce a ‘hybrid method’ of teaching, combining English and Assamese as mediums of instruction in schools. In addition, this year’s ‘Gunotsav’, an exercise to evaluate the performance of the schools, at two schools in Sipajhar of Darrang district also started.

“The state government is contemplating to introduce a hybrid method of teaching with a mixture of both Assamese and English languages, aiming at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students,” an official statement said, quoting Sarma.

He further added that that the government is thinking of a rotational transfer of teachers within a district so that those serving in remote areas also get an opportunity to work at relatively easily accessible places.

Sarma, however, said that the teaching community will also have to come forward willingly in a cooperative manner to realise this plan of the government.

‘Gunotsav’ was first held in 2017 and already two rounds of this exercise have been conducted since then, covering all the 33 districts. The ‘Gunotsav 2022′ would be held in three phases across all districts and conclude on June 4, 2022.

“’Gunotsav’ is an opportunity to know about the present condition of educational institutions and the challenges faced by them. This also helps in planning to address all such issues in a holistic manner,” he said, stressing on organising ‘Gunotsov‘ exercise every year without any interruption, and asked the Education Department to take necessary steps to ensure this,” Sarma said.

With inputs from PTI.

