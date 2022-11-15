scorecardresearch
Assam govt partners with IIM Bangalore for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme

Under CMYPP, 70 young professionals will be jointly monitored by the government of Assam.

Written by FE Education
CMYPP aims to bring transformative changes in health care and education sectors.

The Assam government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore for a training programme for young professionals. The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institute to train students under the programme.

“We have signed an MoU with the IIM-B for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP),” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted after the event.

CMYPP aims to bring transformative changes in our health care and education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under CMYPP, 70 young professionals will be jointly monitored by the government of Assam (GoA) and IIM-B will assist the government authorities for two years at the district level, Sarma said. IIM-B director, T Krishnan, was also present on the occasion.

With inputs from PTI

