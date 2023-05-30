Assam governor highlights education's role in promoting rights and responsibilities.

Regardless of a student’s intelligence, their education lacks true value without a genuine concern for society and their country, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor, Assam observed at his inaugural visit to the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) in Amingaon. Kataria praised the university for its efforts in spreading legal knowledge in the region and encouraged the students to cultivate a profound understanding of the hardships faced by the less privileged, according to an official statement.

The Governor highlighted the significance of using their legal knowledge and skills to combat social injustice and uplift marginalised individuals. By actively addressing the needs of all sections of society, he believed the students could contribute to a fairer and more equitable society, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the Governor stressed the importance of education as a tool for individuals to comprehend their rights and responsibilities towards their family, society, and country. “Education broadens one’s perspective and empowers them to fight against injustices, corruption, violence, and other wrongdoings,” he stated. The Governor also emphasised the crucial role of robust infrastructure in any institution. He acknowledged the central and State governments’ current emphasis on strengthening infrastructure, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.

