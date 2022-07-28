Assam education board develops mobile application for school students

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam has developed a mobile application for the benefit of school students, Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe and Backward Classes, Assam stated.

The app will have online lessons, question banks and worksheets, among other features, all of which will help students get information beyond what is covered in school syllabus, official sources said.

Pegu further mentioned that the education department have been exploring digital education mechanisms in keeping with the growing use of technology in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Pegu said technology and digital means are being adopted to ensure greater benefits for students.

He maintained that his department was working towards implementation of digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for it.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: IIT Kharagpur appoints Rajendra Prasad Singh as its new chairman of Board of Governors