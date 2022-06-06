Assam college helps poor students to pay for their education, engages them to work in tea gardens

A government college in Assam’s Sonitpur district has engaged its students to work in a tea garden on the campus during free time and helped its poor students to earn money and pay for their education.

Spread over 33 acres of land at Karchantola in Nanduar area near Jamugurihat town, Tyagbir Hem Baruah College is endowed with a tea garden, besides a fishery, banana groves and lemon plants. “Mainly poor students from nearby areas work in the tea garden during off periods and earn around Rs 35-40 per hour by plucking leaves. This is part of a skill development initiative but we haven’t taken any government aid for it,” Ajit Hazarika, college principal said.

Tea cultivation on the college premises was started in 2015 on around 4.63 acres and expanded to another 2.64 acres in 2019.

The college sells green leaves from the tea garden to nearby factories and earns around Rs 1.85 lakh a year, he said. “We want our students to be doubly benefited in the college – study and also earn using their skills,” Hazarika added.

The college has produced green tea for the first time and launched the product in nearby local markets on June 1. It is being produced on 1.32 acres of land in the tea garden. The product is being sold at Rs 225 for a 100 gm packet and Rs 130 for a 50 gm one.

With inputs from PTI.

