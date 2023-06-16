Assam CM inaugurates conclave to implement NEP in Guwahati; aims to transform assam into an educational hub.

A two-conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Guwahati has been inaugurated by Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister, Assam. He urged the state’s academic fraternity to work for transforming Assam into an educational hub in Eastern India. On June 3, the government of Assam initiated the implementation of the NEP 2020 by launching a policy specifically aimed at higher education within the state. “The vice-chancellors of the state universities have wholeheartedly embraced this policy and are actively taking measures to ensure its effective execution. They have pledged their support and are committed to improving the infrastructure of the universities to facilitate the successful implementation of the policy,” he said.

It is crucial for the academic community to concentrate on establishing Assam as a prominent educational centre not just for the North East region but also for the entirety of Eastern India. “To ensure the successful implementation of the NEP, universities have to create informative booklets that can assist students in comprehending the postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses outlined in the NEP 2020,” he added.

Within the educational domain, it is essential to foster extensive discussions about NEP 2020 and ensure that students and parents have a comprehensive understanding of its diverse provisions. Emphasising the importance of maintaining consistency in the academic calendar, syllabus, and grading system across universities in the state, Sarma remarked, “While a few universities in the state have achieved commendable rankings in recent times, the performance of several others is unsatisfactory.”

With inputs from ANI.