Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 300 crore aid for AMC infra development

The Assam government will provide a Rs 300-crore financial assistance to Assam Medical College (AMC) for its infrastructure development, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He made the announcement on the occasion of the Dibrugarh medical institute’s platinum jubilee celebrations,

Sarma noted that the Assam Medical College, over the past 75 years, has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise. “The state government will provide Rs 300 crore to AMC for construction of teachers’ quarters and students’ hostels,” Sarma said.

The CM said his government was keen on providing requisite support to AMC as it transforms itself into a state-of-the-art research institute, capable of dealing with the new-age ailments. He asked the college management to initiate its growth and development in sync with its heritage.

The chief minister further asked the AMC to coordinate with the state government and IIT-Guwahati for “high-end” medical research.

Sarma, on this occasion, felicitated a 1947- batch alumnus — Kamakhya Prasad Chakraborty — who was also present at the programme. He released a commemorative AMC platinum jubilee postal stamp.

The CM urged the vice chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, which has AMC and other medical colleges affiliated to it, to institute a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for the best MBBS graduate of the year, in honour of the British philanthropist. He flagged off nine advanced life support ambulances, donated by the ONGC as part of its CSR activities.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: BYJU’S appoints Lionel Messi as global brand ambassador to promote education for all

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn