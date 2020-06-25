Assam Class XII result out: Science stream student Abinash Kalita tops AHSEC exams, check details

As far as the number of students who appeared in different streams are concerned, a maximum of 1.6 lakh students had appeared from the Arts stream out of which 78% got passed in the exam.

AHSEC Exams: Assam state education board has declared the board exam result of class XII students early morning today at 9 AM. More than 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The process of the examination got delayed in the state due to the onset of the Coronavirus spread in the country followed by the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government. Students can view their result and get an online copy of the result from the official website of the state education board hsinfo.in and ahsec.nic.in. The state education board has stated the online copy of the students’ result is available on the website and the final hard copy of the result will be despatched to the respective schools from where students would be able to collect it.

As far as the number of students who appeared in different streams are concerned, a maximum of 1.6 lakh students had appeared from the Arts stream out of which 78% got passed in the exam. A total of over seventeen thousand students had appeared in the exam from the Commerce stream out of which 88 per cent got passed this year. However the highest marks have been obtained by Abinash Kalita who appeared from the Science stream. Abinash who topped the exam in the state in all three streams secured a total of 486 marks out of 500 marks translating into the percentage of 97%. While Shraddha Bogahin topped the exam from the Arts stream with a passing percentage of 96.2%, Krishna Maheshwari from the Commerce stream secured the highest of 94.2% in the exams.

Here are the steps following which the students can view their result.

1. Students need to log on hsinfo.in or ahsec.nic.in which are the official website of the state education board.

2. On the homepage of the website, there will appear the column for viewing the Class XII result. Students need to click on this column.

3. Students need to fill in their roll number and other vital details like date of birth or father’s name in the specific columns.

4. After filling in the relevant details, the students will be redirected to the soft copy of their result.

5. Apart from viewing their result, students are also advised to save one copy of their result on their computer or get a couple of print outs of the same.