Assam CEE 2023: Application process starts soon, here’s how you need to apply

The Assam Science and Technology University ASTU, has released a notification regarding Combined Entrance Examination— 2023 for the academic year 2023. The candidates can apply for the test through the official website of the university, astu.ac.in, from March 14 to April 3.

To be eligible for the event, candidates must pass the Class 12 exams with at least 50 per cent of the marks in various subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English (45 per cent for the reserved category candidates).

ASTU CEE 2023: Important Dates

The entrance exam will be held on May 28. The admit cards for the event will be issued around a month before the exam. The last date to register for the Assam CEE registration 2023 is April 3. The Assam CEE exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023.

ASTU CEE 2023: How to Apply

To apply for the entrance exam, candidates must first visit the official website of the state i.e. official website— astu.ac.in. They will then need to enter their login credentials. After completing the registration process, they will then be asked to fill out the application form. The fee for the application process is Rs 1,000 which the candidates need to pay online.

The entrance exam is for admissions to engineering programs in the state of Assam. The exam is held for admission into the seven government engineering colleges in Assam.