Assam Cabinet to revise CBCS for UG and PG courses as per NEP

The Assam Cabinet has decided to revise the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP). “There would be no hard and fast separation between streams, curricular and extra-curricular, vocational and academic arena,” Keshab Mahanta said.

The students would be provided with certificates after completing one year, diplomas after two years, bachelor’s degrees after three years, bachelor’s degree with honours after a four-year programme and bachelor’s degree with research after a four-year programme, if the student completes a rigorous research project.

“The basic structure of the undergraduate degree programmes would be of three to four years duration with multiple entry and exit points along with re-entry options,” he added.

The Cabinet also approved the notification of speed limits for various road categories to regulate vehicle speed and minimise the risk of accidents.

The Cabinet gave its nod to set up the Assam Millet Mission (AMM) for seven years from 2022-23 to promote millet cultivation as the cereal can increase nutrition of children.

The Council of Ministers also approved the rationalisation of the teacher transfer process to facilitate intra-district, inter-district and mutual transfers of elementary, secondary, Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) as well as teachers in government educational institutions in online mode via a transfer portal.

With inputs from PTI.

