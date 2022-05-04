Assam cabinet approves construction of four medical colleges under Rs 7,876 cr project

The Assam government has approved the construction of four medical colleges under a Rs 7,876.45 crore project which also includes construction of another bridge on Brahmaputra River. The cabinet of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved Rs 2000 crore to construct four new medical colleges and hospitals in Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon.

The cabinet has also decided to upgrade 34 polytechnic institutes and 43 government ITIs to ‘centres of excellence’ in association with Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL).

Under the project, Sarma’s cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 3,107 crore for the construction of a four-lane bridge connecting Palasbari near Guwahati airport with Sualkuchi, known for its textile industry centred around Assam silk.

The 4.08-km-long bridge will provide seamless connectivity from the airport to Amingaon in the northern bank of the river near IIT Guwahati. Under the same project worth Rs 2,390 crore, skilled workers working in tea and food processing, and handicrafts and textiles industries in Assam will be upskilled, officials said.

The state government also approved the recruitment of 4,868 graduate and post-graduate teachers in schools.

With inputs from PTI.

