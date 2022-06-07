Assam Board Class 12 (HSLC) Exam Results 2022: SEBA announces scores, merit list

Assam Board Class 10 Results 2022: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) released the results and merit list of the Class 10, or High school Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on June 7. Those who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s website.

Raktopal Saikia was declared the No. 1 rank holder of the state by scoring 597 marks in the Class 10th Assam board result today, while Bhuyashi Medhi has been placed at the second position. She has scored 596 marks out of a total of 600.

To access the Assam SSLC result, students need to visit the official website- sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10 results can also be checked at resultsassam.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage of the examination was 56.49%. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of boys was higher than that of girls. A total of 58.80% of boys were promoted while that of the girls was 54.49%.

SEBA conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 15 to March 31. Over 4.31 lakh students appeared for the examination.

How to download Assam HSLC Results 2022:

-Visit the official website of Assam HSLC result at resultsassam.nic.in.

-Click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link on Home Page

-Enter the roll number and fill the captcha in the space provided.

-Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

-The Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

-Save, Download and take a printout for future reference

The pass percentage of the Class 10 examination in 2021 was 93.10 percent. The results of the examinations were released on June 7 after the board assessed following an alternative evaluation scheme as exams were canceled due to the Covid-19 second wave.