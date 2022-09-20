Assam Assembly approves penal provisions for private schools

The Assam Assembly has passed an amendment bill to include penal measures for private schools that fail to comply with provisions of an act concerning regulation of fees on Monday, September 19, 2022. According to an official statement, the House also passed three other bills, to set up three universities in the state.

Furthermore, the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2022′ was introduced in the Assembly by Ranoj Pegu, education minister.

In the ‘statement of objects and reasons’ for the bill, Pegu said that it was being introduced in the House to include penal provisions for non-compliance by schools with the provisions of the original Act of 2018.

In addition, as per the amendment bill, monetary penalty with interest will be imposed on the private institutions that fail to meet the deadline of October 31 to file an application before the regulatory committee providing details of the fee structure that they would want to implement for a particular academic year.

It further added that if any private institution fails to submit the proposal before the beginning of academic session, the regulatory committee will suo moto determine the fee structure which shall then be binding on the school.

The amendment bill was passed by a voice vote in the House. The Assembly also passed ‘The Auniati University Bill, 2022′, under which a teaching and research university will be set up in the state.

The proposed varsity will be a non-profit making institution which will co-relate education with Indian tradition and value systems, according to the bill.

Under the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, the House also passed ‘The Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam Bill, 2022’ and the ‘Pragjyotishpur University Bill, 2022’.

With inputs form PTI.

