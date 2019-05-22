Assam AHSEC result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared on this date at ahsec.nic.in

Assam AHSEC result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to announce the board examination results for all class 12th soon at ahsec.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of Assam Board as soon as the results have been announced to check the same. The Class 12th board examination were conducted between February 12 and March 14 across various centres in the state. It is important to note that the results for all three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared tomorrow. Check the below mentioned details to know more. Assam AHSEC result 2019: When to check class 12th results The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the HSC (class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce) board examination results on May 25, 2019 at 9 AM. Assam AHSEC result 2019: Where to check class 12th results 1. ahsec.nic.in 2. resultsassam.nic.in 3. assam.indiaresults.com 4. www.examresults.net\/assam Assam AHSEC result 2019: How to check class 12th results Results via SMS SMS - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 Results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam board at ahsec.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says class 12th results Step 3: Enter all the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your results and save the same for later More about Assam Board results In 2018, the Assam HS Final \/ Class 12 Examination were conducted between February 16 and March 8, 2018 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on may 30, 2018. Out of the total 2,50,000 candidates who appeared for the exam, 74.68% students had passed arts stream, 84.64% passed Commerce and 85.74% passed Science stream.